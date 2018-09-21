Elfira Loy confirms engagement rumours in Instagram post

Elfira was engaged earlier this month in a ceremony attended by family and close friends. — Instagram/Elfira Loy

PETALING JAYA, Sept 21 — Actress Elfira Loy has finally confirmed rumours that she is engaged to be married in an Instagram post today.

The 24-year-old set the rumour mill churning a few weeks ago when pictures of her engagement ceremony were shared on social media, but fans and followers were left playing the guessing game when she chose to keep mum.

In the snapshot with her fiancé, the bride-to-be wore an embroidered blush pink outfit by fashion designer Rizman Ruzaini while holding a bouquet of white flowers.

“I’m sharing with you guys one photo of me during one of my favourite moments of the year. I was genuinely happy, overwhelmed and touched,” she wrote in the caption.

Berita Harian reported today that Elfira is engaged to Muhammad Faris Khairol, a 24-year-old general manager at a leading telecommunications company in Kuala Lumpur.

The engagement ceremony took place at the actress’ family home in Alam Denai on September 2, around 10am, attended by family and close friends.

In February, Elfira made headlines when she called off her engagement to singer Sufian Suhaimi just days before their wedding in March.