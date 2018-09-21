Johor to review economic development plans with Singapore, Riau for mutual growth

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 21 ― The Johor government will review the Singapore-Johor-Riau (Sijori) growth triangle in an effort to increase the state’s economic development by strengthening relations between the tripartite parties.

State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee Chairman Jimmy Puah said the Sijori concept is still relevant today and it offered tremendous opportunities considering the three areas have their own advantages.

“Before this, the concept did not take off as planned due to reasons that are unknown. Hence, we will review (it) as we are confident this concept would provide benefits to the state’s economy,” he said to reporters after launching Seedbank Big Wheel at Sunway Iskandar here, today.

Puah said Johor must capitalise on the available opportunities, what more with its strategic position which is in the vicinity of Singapore and Indonesia.

“We must also utilise the advantages of the neighbouring countries to ensure our economy continues to develop in line with theirs and I am confident the concept (Sijori) is able to take us to this direction,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johor will receive investments of RM300 million from an electrical and electronics company from Singapore.

“The company has expressed interest to open a facility in Iskandar Malaysia, which is able to create up to 500 job opportunities for local residents,” he said, adding discussions on this are still ongoing. ― Bernama