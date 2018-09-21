I was joking, Anwar says of envy remark over Dr M’s swearing-in

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed he was only kidding when he made that remark during a talk with students in Singapore. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 21 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim brushed off news reports claiming that he had admitted to envy in seeing Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad taking his oath of office as prime minister again.

The PKR president-elect who is seeking a return to Parliament told reporters here today that he was only kidding when he made that remark during a talk with students in Singapore that was first reported by broadcaster Channel News Asia (CNA) and subsequently picked up by local media.

“You didn't hear that speech. That speech was a dialogue with students and undergraduates.

“They asked what was my feeling when I watched on television, from the hospital, accompanied by prison officers. I answered, and I used the term. I was extremely delighted by the enormous support by the people, and that we had now formed the government under Tun Dr Mahathir.

“Then the question was: ‘What about your personal feeling, because you were supposed to lead?’

“I said of course if I was not in prison, I want to be there, of course; but now I'm in jail. So they laughed. I mean, I was just joking about that, and that became the headline,” Anwar told a news conference at the PKR headquarters here.

The former deputy prime minister who will be contesting in the Port Dickson by-election next month was responding to local news reports yesterday that sensationalised his remarks during a dialogue with Singaporean students at the Singapore Management University.

Anwar was quoted saying it should have been him being sworn in, while he was watching former nemesis, Dr Mahathir ― the man who had sacked him from government in 1997 ― take his oath as prime minister on May 10 before the King after Pakatan Harapan won GE14.