Uptrend for Bursa continues at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia builds on earlier gains to extend its rally at mid-afternoon. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Bursa Malaysia resumed trading higher in the afternoon session, extending earlier gains on buying support in selected heavyweights.

As at 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 8.08 points higher at 1,811.78 from yesterday's close of 1,803.70, after opening 7.98 points higher earlier today.

On the broader market, advancers led losers 392 to 357, with 355 counters unchanged, 789 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.12 billion units worth RM1.07 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM9.80, Public Bank gained four sen to RM25.06 and Tenaga added two sen to RM15.78.

Among actives, MYEG went up five sen to RM1.81, Sapura Energy lost half-a-sen to 43.5 sen and Lion Industries advanced eight sen to RM1.

The FBMT 100 Index was 51.16 points higher at 12,431.54, the FBM Emas Shariah Index picked up 62.82 points to 12,766.11 points and the FBM Emas Index increased 53.81 points to 12,618.38.

The FBM ACE lost 18.33 points to 5,175.82 but the FBM 70 improved 44.96 points to 4,858.16.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index rose 23.3 points to 17,935.2, the Industrial Index was up 28.65 points at 3,243.13, and the Plantation Index gained 36.72 points to 7,606.08. — Bernama