Britain's crime agency investigating UK links to scandal-hit Danske Bank

LONDON, Sept 21 ― Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said today that it was aware of the use of UK-registered companies in connection with Danske Bank's Estonian branch which is at the centre of a money-laundering scandal and had opened an investigation.

Denmark's biggest lender also faces a new Danish investigation over a scandal involving €200 billion (RM972 billion) in payments, many of which the bank has said are suspicious.

Danske CEO Thomas Borgen resigned on Sept. 19 after an investigation commissioned by Danske exposed control and compliance failings at the branch between 2007 and 2015.

An NCA spokeswoman said the threat posed by the use of UK company structures in money laundering was widely recognised and that the NCA was working with partners across government to restrict the ability of criminals to use these. ― Reuters