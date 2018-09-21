Singapore Apple fans get hands on new iPhone XS and XS Max

Apple fans in Singapore began queuing outside the Orchard Road store from as early as yesterday morning, ahead of the Friday launch of the latest iPhone XS and XS Max devices. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 — Among the hundreds of Apple fans who turned up at the Orchard Road store early this morning was 29-year-old Jonathan Lim who bought eight iPhones on behalf of family and friends. The haul cost about S$10,000 (RM30,288) in total.

The entrepreneur and his friends made pre-orders online and Lim was at the store at 8am to collect their six iPhone XS’ and two units of the iPhone XS Max.

“(It’s worth it) because it’s an upgrade on the previous model and the larger (display) dimension shows better resolution for gaming and (watching) videos,” said Lim.

Apple fans had started queueing outside the Apple’s flagship store here from as early as yesterday morning, and even heavy rain did not deter them keeping their spot in the line to be among the first to get their hands on the much-anticipated new iPhone Xs.

One user made his way from across the causeway yesterday just so he could pick up two sets of the iPhone XS max.

Thai national Peerapas Charoenrat, 22, who is studying in Malaysia, arrived at the store at 5am today and spent S$4,078 for the two phones. He doesn’t intend to keep them for himself though.

He told TODAY he intends to resell the phones in Thailand — where he was headed for a week-long holiday — and estimates he could make about S$500 to S$700 in profit for the phones.

Another Apple fan Rachel Liew, 28, had been looking forward to a new phone upgrade and wanted to be among the first to get her hands on the latest device because, she quipped: “I don’t want to be jealous when I see my friends (with) it and I can’t have it.”

“Anyway, my phone is very old, going to die soon so it’s good to upgrade,” she added.

The iPhone XS is priced from S$1,649 (64 GB) to S$2,199 (512GB), and the iPhone XS Max is priced from S$1,799 (64GB) to S$2,349 (512GB). — TODAY