NAIROBI, Sept 21 — At least 79 people died when a ferry capsized in Lake Victoria, Tanzanian state media said today, citing a regional governor, as the search for survivors continued.

“At the moment the death toll is 79,” said Mwanza governor John Mongella, quoted on state television, while the number of those rescued after yesterday’s disaster remains 37. — AFP