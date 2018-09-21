Loke: Transport Ministry to form Malaysian Aviation Council

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during the ground breaking ceremony for a dedicated processing centre for departing crew members at KLIA2, September 21, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SEPANG, Sept 21 ― The Transport Ministry will set up the Malaysian Aviation Council in a move to engage with the industry’s stakeholders, said its minister Loke Siew Fook.

“In the past, the minister had separate discussions and engagements with the stakeholders in the aviation industry but we want to have one platform for all stakeholders,” Loke told reporters after the ground breaking ceremony for a dedicated processing centre for departing crew members at KLIA2 today.

He said the council will also enable issues that plague the aviation industry to be addressed at the ministerial level.

Loke said he will chair the council meetings himself and the council is expected to meet once every three months.

He also said the aviation council will be set up along the lines of the Malaysian Transportation Council, and the Malaysian Shipping and Maritime Council.

The minister hoped that the setting up of the council will aid in propelling the nation’s aviation industry forward.