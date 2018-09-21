Najib posts RM1m of RM3.5m bail amount

Datuk Seri Najib Razak has paid RM1 million of his RM3.5 million bail amount imposed by the Sessions Court. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is facing four counts of corruption involving RM2.282 billion of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) funds and 21 counts of money laundering of the same amount, has paid RM1 million of his RM3.5 million bail amount imposed by the Sessions Court.

Najib, 65, arrived at the Jalan Duta Courts Complex at 10.55am today and went straight to the bail counter of the Sessions Court.

The bail was posted by his son, Mohammed Nizar, and one Mohd Shahrir Arifin.

Najib, who is the Pekan MP, left at about 11am in a white Toyota Vellfire MPV.

Before leaving, Najib told reporters he had paid the RM1 million bail as instructed by the court yesterday.

“I have paid (RM1 million) as instructed and the balance will be posted in instalments,” he said.

Yesterday, Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi granted Najib bail of RM3.5 million in two sureties and set Nov 16 for the mention of the case.

The court also allowed the application by Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, to pay RM1 million today and RM500,000 per day before or by September 28.

Najib claimed trial to the four counts of corruption in which he was alleged to have used his position to obtain gratification totalling RM2,282,937,678.41, and 21 charges of money laundering of the same amount.

He was slapped with seven criminal charges in July and August.

The former prime minister was released on an RM1-million bail and the case has been set for mention on October 4. ― Bernama