Dr M says Umno leaders have met him

Dr M says anyone can come and see him and Umno leaders are free to meet anyone. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 21 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today several Umno leaders met him recently.

The chairman of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) said anyone could come and see him and Umno leaders were free to meet anyone.

“They came to see me; I see everybody. After seeing me they see PAS.

“We are free, not like before. Before, if you see ‘wrong’ people, the income tax people will come after you,” he said at a press conference after chairing a meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption at Perdana Putra here.

Dr Mahathir was asked whether there had been talks to get Umno MPs to join Bersatu.

Asked whether former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein had stated his desire to join Bersatu at a recent meeting with him, Dr Mahathir said that matter was not discussed.

“He came to see (me), nothing about joining PPBM (Bersatu). He has his own ideas. You’d better ask him,” he said. ― Bernama