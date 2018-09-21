Putrajaya finally replaces EAIC with IPCMC, forms ombudsman body

Prime Minister Tun dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters about the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption at the PM's Office in Putrajaya September 21, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 21 — The government has decided to strengthen the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) by rebranding it as the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC), Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced today.

He said this is to ensure it will become a more holistic body to monitor the police force.

“The establishment and implementation of the IPCMC for the Royal Malaysian Police has been agreed upon,” Dr Mahathir said during a press conference following the meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption.

The prime minister also announced the Public Complaints Bureau will be transformed into the Malaysian Ombudsman, adding that it will require a special Ombudsman Act to be tabled.

“We will likely table or at least discuss the Ombudsman Act during the next Parliamentary session,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said the ombudsman system would greatly assist the management of public complaints in becoming more effective later on, and that it would be independent of the agency or ministry in which it monitors.

“It is difficult to find a person with enough integrity (to serve) as an ombudsman, but we will find it nonetheless,” he said when asked about who would best be suited to becoming ombudsmen.

Dr Mahathir said the Malaysian Integrity Institute which has been placed under the National Governance, Integrity, and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) will now function along a new business model.

“The model will enable the institute to work as an operation body aimed at building the capacity and competency of both government and corporate agencies,” he said.

The Integrity and Good Governance Division will be absorbed into the GIACC, which Dr Mahathir said will be discussed with the Public Services Department so that cost-saving can be taken into account.