Anwar: No government machinery for Port Dickson by-election

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (centre) speaks at a press conference at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya September 21, 2018.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Sept 21 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not use government assets for its campaign in the October 13 Port Dickson poll, candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The PKR president-elect said the move is to show the ruling coalition’s commitment to uphold fairness and integrity, adding that any minister from his party on the campaign trail do so only in their capacity as party leaders.

“I made it very clear that I don’t not want any government facility or machinery to be used during the election,” he told a news conference at the PKR headquarters here.

He said that he personally wanted to “make sure” that government facilities and assets are not misused in the first parliamentary by-election where the coalition is being represented as the ruling power.

Anwar added that Domestic Trade and Consumerism Minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is rescheduling a prior programme in Port Dickson to avoid being seen as abusing his position for the poll.

“In fact, I was informed by Datuk Saifuddin that there is a programme arranged by his ministry in Port Dickson months earlier, but he has to postpone that or cancel that, because he does not want it to be interpreted as using government machinery for that purpose,” he said.

He said it is important that PKR contests in the by-election “with a very clean independent process.”