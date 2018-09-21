Attack on Tok Pa, Anifah will cause more to quit, Rais tells Umno

Tan Sri Rais Yatim speaks during the book launch at University Malaya, Kuala Lumpur September 21, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Umno risks losing more senior members if the remaining leaders continue hammering Datuk Seri Mustapa Muhamad and Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, former minister Tan Sri Rais Yatim said today.

Rais said Jeli MP Mustapa — popularly known as Tok Pa — and Kimanis MP Anifah are entitled to choose their own path, adding that Umno leaders should respect the duo’s resignations and treat it as a sign of maturing politics in the country.

“I think Tok Pa [and Anifah] have the right to choose a path they deem fit," he told reporters here.

“Who knows more senior leaders will quit soon, so don't degrade their reputation. We accept this as part of the political maturing process,” he added.

Mustapa quit the party on Tuesday citing his disillusionment with the party's growing conservatism as the chief cause for his departure.

Anifah followed suit less than a day after.

The Kimanis MP said being out of government made it impossible to campaign for Sabah rights, a promise he made in the run up to the 14th general election.

Talks have quickly spread that Mustapa and Anifah could be joining Rais' party PPBM, and that they had departed Umno because they wanted to be ministers.

Rais said while PPBM welcomes new members, no discussions were made about the two joining the Pakatan Harapan component party.

“Whether or not they would become ministers I cannot answer that, though I don't think that was the reason why they quit. But if they one day become ministers again then that's their fate,” he said.

Both the former Umno leaders held several top cabinet portfolios when Barisan Nasional was in power.

Their departure have sparked speculation of internal revolt in Umno and the potential exodus of more leaders, a view Rais held.

The PPBM leader said the former ruling party should take the cue from the resignations as a sign of disquiet and act to stem the friction from growing.

“Them leaving of course poses problems for Umno so they have to take this as a sign for reform and ask themselves if they have strayed away from the party's struggle,” he said.