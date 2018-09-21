KL shares end morning session higher

Gains in selected heavyweights lifted Bursa Malaysia to end the morning session higher. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session on a positive note, lifted by gains in selected heavyweights and in line with upbeat sentiment among regional peers.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) improved 7.08 points to 1,810.78 at lunch break from yesterday's close of 1,803.70.

After opening 7.98 points higher today, the index moved between 1,809.44 and 1,812.77 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, advancers led losers 375 to 310, with 350 counters unchanged, 858 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Volume stood at 928.74 million units worth RM809.87 million.

Kenanga Research said the technical outlook for the FBM KLCI remains healthy, with the index still hovering firmly above the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) and immediate support level of 1,788.

“Despite some weaknesses seen in key indicators, we believe the longer-term positive technical outlook remains intact until the 1,788 support is breached, with 1,765 serving as a lower support further down.

“Otherwise, we expect the index to make its higher highs towards resistance levels 1,827 and 1,865 next,” the research house said in a note.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained one sen to RM9.80, Public Bank rose two sen to RM25.04 and Tenaga added four sen to RM15.80.

Among actives were MYEG, which increased three sen to RM1.79, while Sapura Energy was flat at 44 sen and Lion Industries was 6.5 sen better at 98.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 42.22 points higher at 12,606.8, the FBMT 100 Index increased 41.81 points to 12,422.19 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 52.29 points to 12,755.58.

The FBM 70 went up 24.41 points to 14,837.61, but the FBM Ace Index shed 14.79 points to 5,179.36.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index garnered 20.12 points to 17,926.02, the Industrial Index rose 19.65 points to 3,234.13 and the Plantation Index was 19.87 points better at 7,589.23. — Bernama