Two suspected robbers killed in Kulai shootout with police

KULAI, Sept 21 — A police team from Bukit Aman’s Serious Crime Unit (D9) and the Johor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) shot dead two men in Taman Manis here at 4.15am today after a car chase.

The deceased in their 30s are believed to be foreigners who were involved in a spate of robberies in south Johor. Their remains taken to the Hospital Sultanah Aminah in Johor Baru for a post-mortem examination.

The car chase started after the two suspects who were travelling in a Proton Waja refused an order to stop from patrolling police. Instead, they sped off towards Felda Sayong before hitting a police car.

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the suspects were killed after they fired several shots at the police, who returned fire in self-defence.

“The suspect’s car skidded and crashed, and we found the two suspected dead,” he said, adding that police personnel were unhurt in the gunfire exchange.

Kamarudin said the Proton Waja was reported stolen in Taman Pelangi in Johor Baru.

Present at the scene was Johor Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Kamaluddin Kassim and Kulai district police chief Tok Beng Yeow.

Initial investigations revealed that both suspects were believed to be involved in several robbery cases around south Johor, including Johor Baru, Pontian and Kulai.

Police also found a revolver, a parang, ski masks and gloves in the car.

The suspects were believed to be active for the past six months.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.