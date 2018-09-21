Art Harun’s biggest challenge as new EC chairman? Improving its reputation

New EC chairman Art Harun says he is aware of the challenges he will face, as he aims to improve the overall image and reputation of the commision. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Sept 21 ― Newly appointed Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Harun has said today that he intends to improve the negative perception that the commision received during the course of the 14th general election.

The lawyer also known as Art Harun said he is aware of the challenges he will face, as he aims to improve the overall image and reputation of the commision.

“The challenges are there as the EC has rightly or wrongly received bad publicity over issues that arise during GE14.

“I intend to solve such issues and worked elevate the commision into a respectable institution which is impartial, efficient and fair,’’ he said.

