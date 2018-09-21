‘Downton Abbey’ movie closes in on autumn 2019

The ‘Downton Abbey’ film is retaining the series’ principal cast. — Handout via AFP

LONDON, Sept 21 — There’s a year to go until TV series Downton Abbey makes its theatrical debut, according to distributor Focus Features.

A November 20, 2019 release date has been set for the US debut of a Downton Abbey film.

With the historical drama’s actors on board and joined by a cohort of new faces, the Downton Abbey film is also being written by series veteran Julian Fellowes, while director Michael Engler also spent time on board the British television show.

Taking place in the early 20th century, the show takes place in a country manor and its surrounds, centring on the lives of the well-off family that owns it as well as those that work for them.

Its audience and reviewers have been united in their appreciation for the series, reflected in numerous accolades received from high profile galas including the Emmys, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild over the course of a 2010-2015 six-season run. — AFP-Relaxnews