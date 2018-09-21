KL shares stay higher at mid-morning

Support from heavyweight buying keeps Bursa Malaysia in the black at mid-morning. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-morning, supported by persistent buying in selected heavyweights and buoyed by optimism over a possible lenient outcome on the US-China trade negotiations.

At 11.10 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.75 points to 1,810.45 from yesterday's close of 1,803.70, after opening 7.98 points higher today.

Market breadth was positive as gainers led losers 342 to 266, with 332 counters unchanged, 953 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 691.34 million shares worth RM520.23 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained one sen to RM9.80, Public Bank rose two sen to RM25.04 and Tenaga was six sen better at RM15.82.

Among actives, MYEG added four sen to RM1.80, Lion Industries was six sen higher at 98 sen and Nova MSC inched up half-a-sen to 17 sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 46.89 points to 12,611.47, the FBMT 100 Index increased 47.66 points to 12,428.04 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 53 points to 12,756.29.

The FBM Ace Index went up 21.57 points to 5,215.72 and the FBM 70 was 62.1 points higher at 14,875.31.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index expanded 31.34 points to 17,937.23, the Industrial Index added 16.99 points to 3,231.47 and the Plantation Index was 19.3 points better at 7,588.66. — Bernama