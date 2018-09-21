Netflix reveals debut date for ‘Daredevil’ season three with fresh trailer

The sneak-peek picks up where Netflix’s ‘Defenders’ limited series left off. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Sept 21 — Netflix has announced an October 19 launch date for next instalment of Marvel’s Daredevil series, in tandem with a fresh season three trailer.

The show sees Charlie Cox in character a blind attorney named Matt Murdock who moonlights as the superhero dubbed “The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen”, with Vincent D’Onofrio also starring, as bad guy Wilson Fisk.

Teasing fans with the action still yet to come, the season three sneak-peek picks up where Netflix’s Defenders limited series left off — with Murdock presumed dead, apparently killed alongside long-time lover Elektra (Elodie Yung) (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The clip — just under two-minutes — confirms that Murdock is not only not dead, but alive with a vengeance.

“You can suffocate evil, starve it, lock it behind bars” — Murdock narrates in the teaser, against flashes of him battered and covered in blood — “But it will find a way to come back even stronger. There’s only one true way to end evil: To finish it for good, and let the devil out.” — AFP-Relaxnews