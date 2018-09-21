Report: No more plastic straws in KL, Putrajaya, Labuan from 2019

Plastic straws will be banned by the Federal Territories Ministry from January 1, 2019. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The Federal Territories Ministry is banning plastic straws from January 1 next year following its 2017 crackdown against plastic bags and polystyrene food packaging.

Food and beverage outlets found using plastic straws after that date risk having their business licences revoked, The Star reported today.

“Business owners may also be fined, lose their deposits, have their trading items confiscated or even be imprisoned,” Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Adnan Mohd Ikhsan was quoted saying.

He added that the new regulation was clearly stated in the business permits and owners would not be able to feign ignorance.