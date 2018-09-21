Vasanthapiriya’s death due to suicide, coroner rules

Lawyer V. Parthipan (right) and Sukhinderpal Singh (left) speak to the press after the decision of M. Vasanthapiriya suicide case here at George Town Coroner's Court September 21, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 21 — The Coroner’s Court today ruled that student M. Vasanthapiriya’s cause of death was suicide.

Coroner Norsalha Hamzah said the court had weighed evidences heard before the court during hearing before arriving at the decision.

“We have heard evidences that showed she had hung herself inside a locked room, there was no one else inside the room with her and there were no evidences of any break ins into the house,” she said when delivering her decision.

She said the doctor’s evidence revealed that there were no physical injuries on the girl’s body externally and internally.

“There were only abrasions found on her neck due to the hanging and evidences heard have also revealed that there were no criminal elements in this case,” she said.

She said the post mortem report stated the cause of death for the 14-year-old girl as death due to hanging.

“Therefore, the court has decided that the cause of death was suicide due to hanging,” she said.

Vasanthapiriya attempted suicide by hanging herself in her room on January 24 after a teacher accused her of stealing the teacher’s handphone.

She died from the injuries of her suicide attempt on February 1 and her death sparked public outcry with her family, relatives and some political leaders demanding for justice.

The inquest was held to determine the circumstances that led to her death.

Outside the courtroom, Sukhinderpal Singh, who was watching brief on behalf of non-governmental organisation, Tamilar Kural Malaysia, said the inquest into the girl’s death raised more questions that remained unanswered.

He said the girl died a week after she was found hanging on a shawl in a bedroom in her house.

“There were so many witnesses who were not called to testify in this case, th court did not find out how a short slight girl like her could have threaded a thick swatch of cloth on an air-cond pipe that is against the wall, about seven feet above, and she was found with her feet touching the floor,” he said.

He said he will have to consult his clients on whether they intended to submit a judicial review to the High Court against the coroner’s decision.