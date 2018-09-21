Umno to open doors to dissenting media, PAS for general assembly

Umno's secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa says Umno will change its previous policy of restricting access by certain media outlets to its assembly. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― Umno will allow critical media such as news portal Malaysiakini to cover its annual general assembly next weekend, and will also welcome former political foe-turned-ally PAS.

Umno's secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa indicated Umno will change its previous policy of restricting access by certain media outlets to its assembly.

“We want to be media-friendly.

“I was told that Malaysiakini [which was vocal against the part]) was not allowed to cover us back then. Now, we grant access to all, including Malaysiakini,” he was quoted saying by local daily New Straits Times.

However he noted that he would discuss with the organising committee on whether other media outlets besides Umno’s should be allowed to cover closed-door debate sessions.

He said Umno has also invited Islamist party PAS to attend the AGM and that the latter has given verbal confirmation of attendance.

“(PAS' attendance) would also mean that there is an awareness among Opposition parties that we must work together to form a stronger front. We cannot afford to be further divided. We are in the same boat,” he said.

The Umno assembly this year is on September 29 and 30.