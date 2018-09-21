Selangor swimmer breaks record to win Sukma gold

Selangor swimmer Ng Jing Fu won the gold medal in the men's breast stroke event during the 19th Malaysia Games, September 20, 2018. ― Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 21 ― Selangor swimmer Ng Jing Fu reaped double success in his first appearance at the Tuanku Zara Aquatic Centre swimming pool here today, in Perak's 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma).

Ng, 17, who won the gold medal in the 200 metre (m) men's breast stroke in a time of two minutes 17.47s, to simultaneously break the championship record of another Selangor swimmer Daniel Lim Jun Liang of 2: 19.12s in the last edition in Sarawak.

The silver and bronze medals, respectively, went to his teammate, Desmond Ng YI Hao (2: 19.61s) and the swimmer from Johor Tey JI Xing (2: 26.71s).

Ng, a student of Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan China Kwang Hua, Klang, Selangor said the double success was the result of a consistent training.

“Actually I did not expect to break Sukma's record as this is my first appearance and there are many great athletes taking part,” said Ng who had won two golds and one silver in this edition’s Sukma.

Meanwhile, Federal Territories increased its gold medal collection in the men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay event with 7: 40.17s and renewed Sukma's record by overcoming the previous record of 7: 43.67s held by Selangor at Sukma Sarawak.

The Federal Territories were represented by Keith Lim Kit Sern, 20, Khiew Hoe Yean, 15, Chan Jun Jian, 18, and Sebastian Soon, 16.

The silver and bronze medals each went to Selangor (7: 45.98s) and Sarawak (7: 59.18s). ― Bernama