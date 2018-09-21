Pakatan doesn’t have to lure Umno leaders to jump ship, says PKR deputy president

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali says Umno leaders have every right to quit the party and join PH to continue serving the people. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JASIN, Sept 21 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) does not have to lure Umno leaders to jump ship and join the alliance as it has already succeeded in forming a strong government, PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also Economic Affairs Minister, however, said that if Umno leaders personally felt that their party had been damaged, then they had every right to quit and join PH to continue serving the people.

He said this to reporters after attending the Bual Bicara Muafakat programme with PKR supporters in Bemban, here last night.

Also present were PKR vice-presidents Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin and Tian Chua.

In a similar event in Tampin, Negri Sembilan later, Mohamed Azmin announced that PKR election machinery would met in Kuala Lumpur today to discuss in detail the preparations for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election scheduled for October 13.

He said the meeting was to ensure smooth running of the operations and also to ensure victory for PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. ― Bernama