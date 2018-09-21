After Paris, Miu Miu takes Resort 2019 show to Shanghai

After showing in Paris, Miu Miu is taking Resort 2019 to Shanghai. — Courtesy of Miu Miu/Instagram

MILAN, Sept 21 — After staging a spectacular event in Paris at the end of June, the Miu Miu fashion house will show its Resort 2019 collection once again in Shanghai, Women's Wear Daily (WWD) reports. The show will be held on November 22.

The Asian market is proving increasingly enticing for fashion houses, with more and more labels jetting off to China, Thailand and Japan to show their latest collections. After Chanel, Dior and Tommy Hilfiger, Miu Miu is the latest label to head East in a bid to woo Asia's fashion-conscious women with its Resort 2019 collection.

The Italian fashion house will restage its Resort 2019 show in Shanghai, November 22, aiming “to celebrate the glory of modern-day Shanghai,” according to the fashion news website.

It remains to be seen whether the show will be as grandiose as the June 30 Paris event, where Uma Thurman, Chloë Sevigny, Gwendoline Christie, Kate Bosworth, Adwoa Aboah, Taylor Hill, Adriana Lima, Naomi Campbell, Alexa Chung and Kaia Gerber, were notably invited to walk the brand's runway.

This season also saw Tommy Hilfiger head to Shanghai to present the brand's latest collections, September 4. Meanwhile, Chanel recently announced plans to show its Cruise 2018-2019 collection in Bangkok, October 31, while Dior will present Kim Jones' pre-fall menswear collection in Tokyo, November 30. — AFP-Relaxnews