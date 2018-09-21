Muhyiddin: Tok Pa’s decision to quit Umno not a surprise

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed quit Umno on Tuesday after more than 40 years of serving the party. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed's decision to leave Umno comes as no surprise, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the Jeli MP was aware that Umno is rotten and fractured beyond repair.

He added that the damage done by former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak should open the hearts of Umno leaders to leave the party.

"Although he should have made the move much earlier, it is still not too late. I am confident that as an experienced politician, Datuk Seri Mustapa had thought deeply about leaving Umno. He made a right and wise decision,” he said in a posting on his Facebook page .

Muhyiddin, who is also Home Minister, hoped that Mustapa, better known as Tok Pa would continue to contribute to the development of the country.

Mustapa announced he was quitting Umno on Tuesday after more than 40 years of serving the party as the party’s direction was no longer in line with its struggle. ― Bernama