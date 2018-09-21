Toronto opens permanent 'Friends'-themed coffee shop

One of the main settings of 'Friends' was the neighbourhood coffee shop. ― AFP pic

TORONTO, Sept 21 ― While pop-up incarnations have come and gone in cities like New York and London, Toronto has opened a permanent Friends-themed hangout that recreates the iconic New York coffee shop.

Ostensibly to skirt possible trademark infringement, the Toronto location doesn't take the original name Central Perk, but instead opened under the name Central Café.

To replicate the iconic setting, the Toronto café features a reasonable facsimile of the three-seater brown, fabric, tufted sofa, on which characters like Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Joey and Chandler would commiserate about their professional and romantic lives while drinking from oversized coffee mugs.

The setting also includes a Persian-style rug and a pair of armchairs flanking the sofa on either side.

Elsewhere, however, the café seems rather generic and sparse, with a menu that includes run-of-the-mill offerings like turkey, avocado grilled cheese, assorted cakes and specialty coffees with amateurish foam art.

Earlier this year, The Blast reported that Warner Bros. had secured copyrights to the name Central Perk “for coffee shop and café services” sparking speculation that official Friends cafes could be coming our way. ― AFP-Relaxnews