Kit Siang: Study shows Umno only had 5pc more Malay support than Pakatan in GE14

Lim Kit Siang said a preliminary study by the Australian National University showed Malay support for Umno was only five per cent higher than support for Pakatan Harapan. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― A preliminary study by the Australian National University (ANU) seems to suggest that Malay support for Pakatan Harapan in the 14th general election was higher than previously thought, said Lim Kit Siang.

Speaking to an audience at the university in Canberra last night, the senior DAP leader said the study by Dr John Funston of the university's Department of Political and Social Change, College of Asia and the Pacific showed Malay support for Umno was only five per cent higher than support for PH.

An earlier estimate by Malaysian research firm Merdeka Center had it at 15 per cent. In a breakdown, Merdeka Center estimated 35-40 per cent of Malays voted for Umno/BN while 25-30 per cent voted for PH.

Lim shared that Funston's study has it as 36.6 per cent for Umno/BN and 31.7 per cent for PH.

PH in fact had more Malay MPs elected in the peninsula than Umno: 51 in total (PKR 26, PPBM 13, Amanah 11 and DAP 1).

Umno has 49 MPs throughout Malaysia with five having resigned since the May 9 polls.

He went on to say that he did not believe that the Malays who voted for Umno/BN and Pas “wanted to vote for kleptocracy, abuses and excesses of power and GST as well as the various forms of injustices and oppression under Najib's premiership.”

“Can we ensure that in future general elections, we can not only maintain the same level of support from the non-Malay voters, but after we have had the opportunity to tell the truth about the 1MDB scandal... more and more Malay voters would support Pakatan Harapan to fight kleptocracy...?”

Lim said this is the challenge faced by PH as “we will need more than one general election cycle to build a New Malaysia.”