Trump congratulates Abe on ‘HUGE’ re-election in Japan

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader, attends a news conference after he won the ruling party leadership vote at the party's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan September 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 — US President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations yesterday on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “HUGE” re-election.

“Congratulations to my good friend Prime Minister @AbeShinzo on his HUGE election victory,” Trump said in a tweet.

“I’m looking forward to many more years of working together. See you in New York next week!” he added, referring to the upcoming annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Abe, as expected, won a comfortable re-election as leader of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, effectively getting three more years as Japan’s PM, with a shot at breaking the record for the country’s longest serving premiership. — AFP