Shanghai down to one three Michelin-starred restaurant in newest guide

Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet is featured in the 2019 edition of Michelin Shanghai. ― AFP pic

SHANGHAI, Sept 21 ― A demotion in the latest Michelin guide for Shanghai has left the bustling city with just one triple-Michelin-starred restaurant: Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet.

For the 2019 edition of Michelin Shanghai, inspectors took away Cantonese restaurant T'ang Court's third star, leaving Ultraviolet the sole bearer of all three stars.

A three-star ranking denotes an “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.”

The only newcomer to the two-starred club this year is Xin Rong Ji, popular for its seafood, Cantonese dim sum and BBQ pork served in a paper bag.

Elsewhere, five restaurants unlocked their first star. They include Amazing Chinese Cuisine; Il Ristorante-Niko Romito; Le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire; Moose and Ji Pin Court.

Overall, the 2019 selection includes 34 starred restaurants. ― AFP-Relaxnews