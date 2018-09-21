In Milan, strident Amazonians showcase Fendi, Max Mara

Fendi Women's Spring/Summer 2019 fashion shows in Milan. — AFP pic

MILAN, Sept 21 — Fendi and Max Mara presented jungle-themed collections aimed at the inner Lara Croft on the second day of Milan Fashion Week yesterday, with Emporio Armani and Prada to come.

Influencers and celebrities were in abundance at the Fendi show, from Italy's Chiara Ferragni, who has 15 million Instagram followers, to the uniquely-styled US hip-hop star Niki Minaj.

But they could not overshadow the creative duo of Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi, themselves watched over by Fendi's chairman and CEO Serge Brunschwig.

The jungle-themed Spring/Summer 2019 women's collection was worn by a host of urban warrioresses, mixing pragmatism and the exotic as they marched up the catwalk.

Jackets and even belts were adorned with pockets big and small, as well as chunky, zips.

The fabrics were micro-perforated so they can breathe, while the lines, including broad shoulders, were masculine.

Nevertheless, there were plenty of leather and poplin corsets to emphasise a more feminine silhouette.

Fendi is still flirting with sportswear after last year's collaboration with Fila, showing off sports bras and cycling shorts, worn under flowing blouses.

Long and short bomber jackets, pleated skirts and embossed FF-logo leather as well as imaginatively-used PVC were finished in a mineral pallette of sage, cognac burgundy and tangerine.

“I like the collection's mix of rigidity, structure and fluidity, designed for a woman who is high-performing, practical and at the same time sensual,” Silvia Fendi's daughter, Delfina Delettrez-Fendi, creative director of her own eponymous brand, told AFP.

Earlier in the day, Max Mara also presented an Amazonian-themed collection, ready to be deployed in the jungle or savannah: bedouin-style layers, in ochre, green and grey.

Some of the models wore face veils reminiscent of the hijab, while handbags were strapped on to the body, ready for adventure.

Supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid were both on the catwalk on Thursday, Bella for Fendi and her older sister for Max Mara.

Later yesterday Moschino, Prada and Emporio Armani will present their collections, the latter an air-travel themed spectacular at Milan-Linate airport. — AFP-Relaxnews