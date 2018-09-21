EIA is only first step of highway project, says Penang chief minister

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during the PIL1 town hall session at Setia Spice last night, September 21, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 21 ― The Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Pan Island Link (PIL1) highway project is only the first in a series of steps before the project is implemented, said Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang chief minister said even if the Department of Environment (DOE) approved the EIA for the project, there is still more work to be done.

“We need to go into more detailed studies, detailed designs, engineering solutions and proper answers for all the questions raised today,” he said at the end of a crowded town hall session at Spice Arena here last night.

He stressed that the town hall was to explain the PIL1 project and to listen to concerns by civil society about the project.

“It appears as if we are only building highways but there is also a public transport component to the Penang Transport Master Plan which is the LRT line,” he said.

He said the state government will not proceed with the project without DOE approval on the EIA.

“If the EIA is not approved, it will be the end of the story and back to the drawing board for us,” he said.

He added that even if the state gets the approval for the EIA for PIL1 and the LRT, it will all be academic if there is no approval for the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project.

“The implementation of PIL1 and LRT are subject to approval of PSR as the funding model for the projects,” he said.

He said the state government will still continue with public engagements on PIL1.

“We will continue to engage with the public and get their feedback on the project,” he said.

The town hall session started with a briefing on the PIL1 highway project by EIA consultant, Wiranda Sdn Bhd.

Non-governmental organisation (NGO) Penang Forum was also given time to present their point of view.

After the presentation, a question and answer session was held where 24 people raised various issues about the project.

Most of the concerns raised were about the sustainability and effectiveness of the project in resolving traffic congestion, the social impact of the project, the safety of the construction of the project and the environmental and ecological impact.

PIL1 is a 19.5-kilometre highway costing RM8 billion, connecting Gurney Drive to Bayan Lepas with six interchanges.

The EIA of the project was submitted to the Department of Environment (DOE) for approval and the public has until September 24 to submit their feedback on the EIA.