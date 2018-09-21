'Feed the lion' in Trafalgar Square virtually via Google Arts & Culture (VIDEO)

'Please Feed The Lions' by Es Devlin — Picture courtesy of Es Devlin

LONDON, Sept 21 — “Please Feed the Lions,” an interactive public sculpture by British designer Es Devlin currently installed in Trafalgar Square, has launched an online component that allows those outside London to “feed the lion” virtually.

For “Please Feed the Lions,” a part of the London Design Festival, which opened September 18, a fifth lion has joined the pride of bronze lions that have been in Trafalgar Square since the 1980s.

The newest addition, by Es Devlin, brings a 21st-century twist: It relies on public submissions and artificial intelligence to create a collective work of art. When someone "feeds" the lion a single word via a Pixelbook on site, the word is expanded into a line of poetry that appears lit up inside the lion's mouth.

Over the course of the festival, a collective poem will evolve, projected at night onto the lion and onto Nelson's Column.

Creative technologist Ross Goodwin, part of the Artist and Machine Intelligence program at Google Arts and Culture, created the neural network model that forms the basis of the installation, and Google Arts & Culture is likewise behind the work's online component.

Via the London Design Festival website, online participants can submit words to be added to the collective poem; each day through September 23, when the Festival ends, Google Arts & Culture is publishing the poems via its virtual exhibition.

Visit the online exhibition here. — AFP-Relaxnews