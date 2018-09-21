US teen drama series 'Veronica Mars' confirmed for return

Still of 'Veronica Mars' TV show with Kristen Bell. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 21 — Veronica Mars fans rejoice.

Hulu has confirmed that the revival of the popular US show, with Kristen Bell set to reprise her role as the title character — a once-popular teenage-to-college outcast, turned detective.

The American teen noir mystery drama — created by Rob Thomas — developed a devoted following during its three-season run from 2004-2007 on UPN and then on the CW, and will now be brought back to life via a direct-to-series eight-episode order slated to premiere in 2019.

In addition, Hulu has landed streaming rights to the complete series in a new deal with original series producer Warner Bros TV, which will see the Hulu claim SVOD rights to all past episodes of the original Veronica Mars, with Seasons 1-3 to be available for streaming, as well as the 2014 feature film, from early 2019.

The revival will begin with the serial murder of spring breakers in Mars’ hometown of Neptune, which is affecting the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry.

After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery (via Deadline). — AFP-Relaxnews