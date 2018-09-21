Kayak launches augmented reality tool for bag measurements

Kayak has launched a new AR bag measurement tool. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 21 — Online booking site Kayak has launched a new bag measurement tool that leverages the power of Augmented Reality.

The patent pending tool is meant to help flyers determine whether or not their carry-on suitcase will comply with their airline’s rules, given that every airline has different standards, says Kayak.

Within the mobile app, users will find the “new bag measurement tool” and be prompted to calibrate measurements first by scanning the floor, then moving the camera around the bag.

The tool will then produce the bag’s exact measurement and compare baggage fee policies for all airlines tracked by Kayak.

But you could also say it’s a high-tech alternative for a low-tech, easy solution: Pulling out the measuring tape.

The tool is available in the Kayak app for iOS devices running iOS 11.3 and up. — AFP-Relaxnews