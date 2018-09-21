Malay Mail

British rockers Wolf Alice upset odds to win Mercury Prize

Members of the band Wolf Alice pose with an award after being announced winners of the Mercury Prize 2018 at the Hammersmith Apollo in London, Britain, September 20, 2018. — Reuters pic
LONDON, Sept 21 — Rockers Wolf Alice defied the odds to win Britain’s prestigious Mercury Prize yesterday for their second album Visions of a Life, beating off competition from heavyweights Arctic Monkeys and Noel Gallagher.

“This means so much,” said emotional frontwoman Ellie Rowsell as she picked up the £25,000 (RM136,573.80) prize, which is presented annually for the best album released by a British or Irish artist, according to a panel of judges.

The north London four-piece, who released their debut album in 2015, join past winners including Primal Scream, Franz Ferdinand, PJ Harvey, The xx and grime star Skepta.

The band, whose critically-acclaimed album charted at number two in Britain on its release in September, closed out the show with a celebratory performance of album track Don’t Delete the Kisses. — AFP-Relaxnews

