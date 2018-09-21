Three ‘Final Fantasy’ remakes shown at Tokyo Game show (VIDEO)

'Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered' revisits a 2003 classic. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Sept 21 — The long-running, ever-expanding Final Fantasy franchise was seen through three different lenses at TGS (Tokyo Game Show) 2018 as Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles and Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy for PlayStation 4 and Switch as well as an upgraded World of Final Fantasy Maxima were given a run-out courtesy of publisher Square Enix.

A trio of updated reissues from the extensive Final Fantasy back catalogue were reintroduced to the 2018 Tokyo Game Show audience, with each trailer also made available to view online.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition updates a 2003 Nintendo GameCube game with four-person online multiplayer, expanded dungeons, and additional voiceovers among the extras.

Five more games in the Crystal Chronicles subseries have been published in the 15 years since, and this return to the original is expected sometime in 2019.

The name of Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy recalls the first Final Fantasy spin-off to have the franchise’s yellow, ostrich-like Chocobo creatures as its focus.

In this case, however, the remake is not of 1997’s Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon but instead 2007’s Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo’s Dungeon for the Wii (and later the DS.)

A late 2018 release is to be announced.

As for World of Final Fantasy Maxima, this third re-release is hardly out-of-date to begin with.

Launched in October 2016 for PlayStation 4 and Vita, it was then made available on PC the following year, but the Maxima revision arrives alongside its Xbox One and Nintendo Switch debuts.

Visually, World of Final Fantasy deviates from traditional Final Fantasy standards with a super-cute style for most of the franchise characters involved though sticks closer to typical Final Fantasy adventuring and combat than its two fellow remakes. — AFP-Relaxnews