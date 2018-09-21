Live from Fashion Week: The Fendi show in Milan

Fendi spring/summer 2019 show. Up-close detail. Milan, September 20, 2018. — Courtesy of Paris Modes TV

MILAN, Sept 21 — For today's front row Fashion Week highlight, Sophie de Champsavin of Paris Modes TV shares some unmissable moments from the Fendi show, held yesterday in Milan.

A few minutes before getting underway, the Fendi show erupted with activity as the rapper Nicki Minaj made a striking entrance. With its "urban jungle" theme, the collection is characterized by a wardrobe combining exoticism and functionality.

The collection, signed by Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi, marks the return of Fendi's Baguette bag, revisited with exotic parrot embroideries in line with the collection theme. The Peekaboo bag also made an appearance, with its many features and multiple pockets.

The show's beauty styling brought top knots, sheer skin, a slightly glossy lip and brushed brows. — AFP-Relaxnews