Dow, S&P 500 in record turf despite lingering trade tensions

NEW YORK, Sept 20 — The Dow and S&P 500 touched fresh records today as investors brushed aside lingering trade conflicts amid signs of solid US economic growth.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 26,602,35, up 0.7 per cent and a bit below the all-time high set in January after earlier topping the mark.

The broad-based S&P 500 was at 2,921.65 up 0.5 per cent from yesterday’s close and about seven points above the closing record set August 29. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7 per cent to 8,003.86.

Among those touting the new records was US President Donald Trump, who said on Twitter: “S P 500 HITS ALL-TIME HIGH Congratulations USA!”

The fresh records came as Canada’s top diplomat Chrystia Freeland was back in Washington for another day of trade talks as Canadian representatives push back on pressure from the Trump administration for a speedy deal.

The US has also been embroiled in an escalating trade dispute with China. Alibaba founder Jack Ma spiked a plan to create one million jobs in the United States due to the trade row, Chinese state news reported Thursday.

New claims for US jobless benefits fell for the third week in a row, hitting their lowest level in nearly 49 years for the third straight week, the Labor Department reported.

The latest rally “is seemingly rooted in the market’s resilience, which itself is rooted in the notion that trade concerns are overblown, that rising interest rates are a sign of an improving economy and that earnings growth is strong,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Meanwhile, the US dollar pulled back overnight against most major currencies on declining fear of a trade war, paring some of its losses shortly before 1400 GMT. — AFP