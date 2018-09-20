Singaporean woman fined almost S$33k for failing to declare luxury goods purchased from France

A display of some of the items seized from Tammy Tien Mi's luggage by Singapore Customs. — Picture by TODAY/Singapore Customs

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 — A 42-year-old Singaporean woman was fined more than S$32,890 (RM99,350) today for failing to declare the luxury goods she bought from France.

Tammy Tien Mi bought items from various boutiques there and packed them into four luggage bags.

On Jan 27 this year, she arrived at Changi Airport and was stopped for checks by officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority. When asked if she had anything to declare, Tien said no.

Her luggage bags were then put through an X-ray scanner, which revealed several handbags within.

She was referred to Singapore Customs, and 30 luxury items were later found inside her luggage bags.

These included handbags, shoes, coats, dresses, scarves, and other accessories worth more than S$469,890 in total.

Tien pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of failing to declare taxable goods brought into Singapore and was fined S$32,892.78, the equivalent of the amount of tax payable for the items.

Under the Customs Act, any person found guilty of failing to declare dutiable and taxable items will be liable to a fine up to S$10,000, or equivalent of the amount of tax payable, whichever is the greater amount, and/or be jailed for up to 12 months. — TODAY