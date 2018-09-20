UPSR: Exam staff can give instructions in candidates’ mother tongue

Pupils sit for the UPSR exam at SK (2) Taman Selayang, in Gombak in this September 9, 2014 file picture. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 20 — The state education departments (JPN) must ensure that there is at least one examination staff who can speak in the students’ mother tongue in National-Type Chinese and Tamil schools for the Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) 2018 which began today.

The Examination Board said the move would ensure the staff could give further information if the candidates do not understand the examination instructions.

“However, all information in the mother tongue must be given before the examination starts. There will be no more instructions after it begins,” it said.

According to the board, the instructions on the front page of the examination paper can also be read out in the mother tongue which enables the candidates or requires them to answer in their own language.

According to the Examination Board, the JPN will ensure that uniform instructions are given out by the examination staff throughout the country.

In total, 54,253 examination staff comprising the chief invigilator, deputy chief invigilator, and invigilators appointed by the JPN throughout the country to ensure a smooth examination process.

A total of 440,743 candidates have registered to sit for UPSR 2018 in the country which is held today, September 24, 25, 26 and 27. — Bernama