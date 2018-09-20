Shafee: Cops ‘raided’ Najib’s mom’s home during trial

Defence counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah (pictured right) was quoted saying the house of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s mother at Jalan Eaton was raided by police. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The police have raided the home belonging to Tun Rahah Mohd Noah, the mother of Datuk Seri Najib Razak, his lawyer said today.

Lead defence counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah was quoted saying the house at Jalan Eaton here was raided while Najib was in court earlier.

“The police came to check the home of Najib’s mother. Every inch of the house was checked but I was informed that the police did not take anything from it,” he was quoted saying by New Straits Times.

“This action seems unfair. What is the connection between Tun Rahah and Najib’s case? If they need to investigate the premise, there must be a reasonable excuse.”

The former prime minister had regularly visited his mother’s house amid the marathon raids on his own home in Langgak Duta back in May.

Najib was slapped with 21 counts of money laundering and four counts of power abuse earlier this evening in relation to over RM2.3 billion dubiously traced to his personal accounts.

He denied all charges.

He was granted bail RM3.5 million with two sureties, which would be paid in instalments.