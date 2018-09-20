Tok Pa says met cops as former Kelantan Umno chief

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said he was called up by the police in his capacity as Kelantan Umno liaison chief. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed admitted today that he was called up by the police, together with several other members of the Kelantan Umno liaison office.

“I was there to assist investigation under the capacity of the former Kelantan Umno liaison chief,” the Jeli MP known as Tok Pa said in a brief statement.

He said the police have been professional and proper, and he will continue to cooperate despite not being in Umno anymore.

In several media reports, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa reportedly said today that Mustapa was interrogated for a few days prior to his resignation, in relation to funds that he had received “from somewhere”.

This comes as Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) reportedly denied summoning Mustapa to have his statement recorded.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam had claimed that Mustapa was summoned by the MACC to be investigated over funds he allegedly received for the party’s use.

Mustapa, who was with Umno for four decades, cited disillusionment with the party’s growing shift from the middle ground as the reason for his resignation.

His decision came amid plans by Umno to cooperate with Islamist party PAS, which has governed the east coast state of Kelantan for the last 28 years after toppling Barisan Nasional in 1990.