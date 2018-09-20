Court to fix date for Kimanis election petition ruling

Datuk Seri Anifah Aman is the incumbent Kimanis MP. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 20 — The Election Court will fix a date to announce the ruling on the petition challenging the results of the 14th general election (GE14) for the Kimanis Parliamentary constituency filed by the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate.

Judge Supang Lian made the decision after viewing all the affidavits and written submissions filed by both parties.

The petition to nullify the outcome of the Kimanis Parliamentary constituency was filed by Datuk Karim Bujang, who was also Warisan candidate for the seat in the GE14 last May 9.

Karim named Kimanis MP Datuk Seri Anifah Aman as the first respondent, Kimanis Returning Officer and Election Commission (EC) as the second and third respondents.

Anifah was represented by counsel Tengku Fuad Ahmad and Azhari Abdullah while Karim was represented by counsel Rebecca Thong, and Chong Jia Yi. — Bernama