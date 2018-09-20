Civil Defence Force to remain under Prime Minister’s Department, says director

Civil Defence Force personnel evacuate the villagers of Kampung Selat Manggis, Teluk Intan, January 27, 2017. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Sept 20 — The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) will remain under the Prime Minister’s Department, said the agency’s Policy Planning and Coordination Division director Norhafifi Ismail.

He said based on information received, APM would continue to serve as state and district level Secretariat for Disaster Management (SPB) under the Prime Minister’s Department.

He said previously APM had been under the Ministry of Home Affairs, but did not have SPB’s responsibilities.

Recently in Parliament, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the move to place APM under the Ministry of Home Affairs was appropriate as it is part of the national security agency which also paid attention to issues of security and public order.

Norhafifi said the recruitment of members was still ongoing but the numbers were dependent on the financial capability of the agency.

“So far APM membership has reached more than two million volunteers, close to our target of three million members,” he said. — Bernama