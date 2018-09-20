Former Penang deputy chief minister Abdul Rashid Abdullah dies

Datin Seri Rabaayah Md Naim prays during the funeral of her husband Datuk Seri Abdul Rashid Abdullah at the Sungai Bakap Muslim Cemetary in Nibong Tebal September 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Sept 20 — Former Penang deputy chief minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rashid Abdullah died today at the Seberang Jaya Hospital of a lung viral infection.

Abdul Rashid who was the former state assemblyman for Sungai Bakap had been treated at the hospital for the last three days before he died at noon today at the age of 70 years.

He was Penang deputy chief minister from 2004 until 2008 and is survived by his wife Datin Seri Rabaayah Md Naim and three children.

Nibong Tebal Umno Youth head Mohd Noorhiesham Ismail said he only found out that Abdul Rashid had been warded into the hospital this morning and rushed to visit his former boss but was shocked to hear that he had died.

“I was told that he fainted at his house and was warded at the hospital for treatment before he was confirmed dead just now,” he said when met in the hospital here today.

Abdul Rashid’s remains were brought back to his family home in Taman Tambun Indah, Simpat Ampat near here before burial at the Sungai Bakap Muslim Cemetery after Asar prayers. — Bernama