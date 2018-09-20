Singapore and Malaysia like apples and oranges, says Anwar

Anwar said today that Singapore’s issues cannot be compared to what he referred to as the fiasco in Malaysia. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 — PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that Singapore’s issues or problems certainly cannot be compared to what he referred to as the fiasco in Malaysia.

“Nobody thinks about corruption and discrimination, as you see, here,” said Anwar at the Ho Rih Hwa Leadership in Asia Public Lecture Series hosted by the Singapore Management University.

Anwar was a speaker and spoke on the topic ‘Leadership in the 21st Century: Winds of Change’. About 1,000 people, mainly students, attended the lecture.

The Malaysian prime minister-in-waiting took a question from the floor on “what it will take for reform to happen in Singapore and whether Singapore is ready for such reform”.

Anwar said it was for Singaporeans to decide whether they should move on for more vibrant democratic reform but added that it was not right to compare with Malaysia.

He said Malaysia had been in a state where “if (the situation) was not handled or changed, we will have certainly gone down”.

In Singapore, the People’s Action Party (PAP), founded in 1954, has dominated politics since the 1959 general election.

The last election, held three years ago, saw the PAP win 83 of the 89 seats in Parliament, securing almost 70 per cent of the total votes cast. — Bernama