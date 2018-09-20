MACC mum about whether Rosmah will be charged soon

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, during a birthday celebration at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak may face several more charges, according to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

However, he refused to make further comment on possible charges awaiting the Pekan Member of Parliament.

“I don’t deny that there will be several other charges made against him (Najib),” he told reporters at the lobby of the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here today.

Najib was today charged with 21 counts of money laundering involving over RM4.3 billion and four charges of corruption involving RM2.3 billion of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) funds.

When asked whether Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, would also be charged, Azam did not deny it.

According to media report, Rosmah may face over 20 criminal charges, mostly on money laundering. — Bernama