In Perak, man arrested for selling methanol-laced beer

Alcoholic drinks believed to have caused the deaths of 19 people are displayed during a press conference at the Shah Alam police headquarters September 19, 2018.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Sept 20 — A man was arrested in Bercham for selling methanol-laced beer today.

Deputy state police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the 35-year-old suspect was arrested at about 4pm following a report at 1.30pm from the Kinta district health officer over the deaths from methanol poisoning.

“We also seized 24 bottles of KingFisher Premium and 18 tins of KingFisher Extra Strong,” he said, referring to the beer brand.

In a statement here, Razarudin said the case is being investigated under Section 304(b) of the Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Razarudin urged those with information on traders selling bootleg alcohol to contact the nearest police station.

Earlier, Malay Mail reported that two Malaysians died and three others have been hospitalised in Perak for suspected methanol poisoning.

The death toll from the consumption of tainted bootleg liquor nationwide is now 25, including from Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Perak Health Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said the two who died were a 50-year-old man on September 17 and a 39-year-old on September 18.