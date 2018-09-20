‘Red Dead Online’ readied for November launch

October's ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ is to lead into November's multiplayer mode ‘Red Dead Online.’ — Picture by Rockstar Games via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 — The online multiplayer portion of late October’s wild west adventure Red Dead Redemption 2 is due a November introduction, in keeping with the staggered launch of Grand Theft Auto V five years earlier.

Co-operative and competitive play are to meet narrative impulse in Red Dead Online, the multiplayer mode for the next release from Rockstar Games, the Grand Theft Auto studio network.

Grand Theft Auto V launched in mid-September 2013 on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, with its attached online multiplayer mode going live a few weeks later at the beginning of October.

Similarly, Red Dead Online has been announced for November 2018, following the October 26 debut of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“Using the gameplay of the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 as a foundation, Red Dead Online will be ready to be explored alone or with friends, and will also feature constant updates and adjustments to grow and evolve this experience for all players,” Rockstar explained in a September 19 blog post.

“As with most online experiences of this size and scale, there will inevitably be some turbulence at launch,” it cautioned. “We look forward to working with our amazing and dedicated community to share ideas, help us fix teething problems and work with us to develop Red Dead Online into something really fun and innovative.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 acts as a prequel to its 2010 forerunner and features a different main character, though both games are set in the Wild West USA at the turn of the 20th century.

After Grand Theft Auto V and then Grand Theft Auto Online debuted on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2013, later iterations launched simultaneously.

Despite the different naming conventions, access to Grand Theft Auto Online has so far been restricted to owners of Grand Theft Auto V and Rockstar implied the same of Red Dead Online — “Access to Red Dead Online is free to anyone with a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One” — while leaving the door open for future changes.

Other significant launches for November include multiplayer post-apocalyptic survival game Fallout 76, stealth title Hitman 2 (both the week of November 14) and World War II action game “Battlefield V (November 20). — AFP-Relaxnews